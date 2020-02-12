<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wikki Tourists will be without two influential players for their trip to Enyimba in rescheduled premier league game on Wednesday.

Abdallah will be without duo of Ajala Olusola and Oladapo Olayinka who has been suspended by League Management Company due to accumulation of cards.





Ajala Olusola is suspended because of five yellow card accumulation after he was booked by referee Ferdinand Udoh and he will miss the only a game last Sunday.

Oladapo Olayinka on his part bagged a red card against Lobi Stars and he will subsequently miss the game three games, including Enyimba, Lobi Stars and Jigawa Golden Stars.

The suspension is a big blow to Usman Abdallah who aim to get a good result against his former employers.