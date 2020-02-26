<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abia Warriors of Umuahia have been fined N5, 000, 000, 000 (five million naira) only as a result of fans violence that marred the club’s Matchday 20 against Enyimba.

The fine was handed down to the Abia State based side by the League Management Company, LMC, on Wednesday.





Abia Warriors are also to play a minimum of their next 3 consecutive home matches behind closed doors with no fans before a possible review which can only be carried out if the LMC is satisfied that conditions which led to the disruption has been completely eliminated.

Out of the N5m fine, Enyimba International FC will receive N2.5m as compensation for injuries and damages to property.

Abia Warriors have 48 hours to accept in writing, this decision or seek to appear before a panel.