The League Management Company (LMC) on Wednesday in Abuja announced that Katsina United Football Club are to pay a fine of N1 million and face possible relocation to another stadium.

The punishment is for severally not allowing visiting teams access to train on their registered home ground for matches as provided by the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules.

LMC announced the penalties after reviewing the complaints by three other clubs and a similar complaint by Rangers International FC of Enugu, who were the latest victims.

The Enugu side were prevented from gaining access to the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Tuesday for a rescheduled fixture.

Following a charge of misconduct in breach of Rule C1 of the Rules, the LMC exercised its summary jurisdiction to impose the fine on Katsina United.

Salihu Abubakar, LMC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), in a letter conveying the decision to the club, stated as follows:

“You are in breach of Rule C1 (Misconduct) of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL, in that you severally prevented or failed to permit the visiting teams from gaining access to your registered home ground for the scheduled pre-match training.

“Thereby, you failed, inter alia, to act in the best interest of the game and comply with the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.

“Consequently, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction and to impose on you the following sanctions:

1. A fine of N1 million for the several acts of misconduct, and

2. A caution, to wit, (that) in the event of a repeated breach, further or more severe sanctions could be applied, including but not limited to relocation of the club to another ground in the overriding interest and other considerations”

Katsina United have under the rules 48 hours to respond in writing with an option to accept the decision of the LMC or enter for a hearing.

MFM FC of Lagos, Kwara United of Ilorin, Bendel Insurance of Benin and Lobi Stars of Makurdi variously complained of inability when in Katsina to access the stadium for pre-match training.