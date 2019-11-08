<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The League Management Company (LMC) have rescheduled two NPFL Matchday 2 fixtures- between Akwa Starlets vs Kano Pillars and Akwa United vs Abia Warrior.

According to a tweet on LMC’s official Twitter handle, Akwa Starlets vs Kano Pillars and Akwa United vs Abia Warriors games which were earlier scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10 respectively will now hold on a later date.

The LMC further confirmed that the Akwa United vs Abia Warriors clash will now hold on Thursday, November 14, while the date for the other game will be made public later.

“Matchday2 fixtures between Akwa United and Abia Warriors moved to Thursday, November 14 while that between Akwa Starlets and Kano Pillars will hold on a date to be announced later,” LMC tweeted.

Interestingly, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, which was expected to serve as the venue for the two postponed NPFL fixtures will be occupied by Super Eagles squad members ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin next weekend.