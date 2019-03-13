



League Management Company (LMC) has released new dates for second round of 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League season and playoffs which determines the eventual champions.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2018 announced that all domestic competitions of all association members must end by May 29th, 2019 before the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations in June.

In order to be in line with CAF directive, LMC has readjusted the fixtures to accommodate Federation Cup (Aiteo Cup) so as to conclude all domestic competition by May 29.

The league which observed mid-season break from 20th February to March 15 due to general elections in the country which resume on Sunday, March 17th with matchday 11 across the different centres.

Match-day 12 league games are scheduled for 24th March while week 13 matches will be played on 31st March 2019.

Fans of different NPFL teams will also witness actions of Week 14, 15, 16 and 17 league matches on 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th April, 2019 respectively.

Aiteo Cup State finals take the center stage on 27th and 28th April 2019 as NPFL Week 18 resumes on May 5th.

On 12th May, all week 19 NPFL matches will be hosted by all home teams across the country.

However, the regular season will be concluded on 26th May as Week 20, 21 and 22 NPFL games are scheduled for 15th, 19th and 26th May 2019.

The 2018/19 NPFL season which kicked off January 13th will have its playoffs in yet to be named venue from 29th May to 9th June 2019.