The League Management Company (LMC), the organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has announced that the season-ending Super Six tournament will be staged in Lagos at the Agege Stadium from June 4 to 12.

Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko revealed that the Katsina State was also in the running.

“Lagos will host the Super Six, we are also considering TV coverage, but we have picked Katsina State as an alternative venue,” the LMC boss told the media.

The Agege Stadium is the home ground for MFM who narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs and will now be hosting the six teams that would be battling it out in the play-offs.

The teams that will be taking part are Enugu Rangers, Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Ifeanyi Ubah, Lobi Stars and Enyimba.

The Super Six will also determine the three spots for Caf inter-club football next season.