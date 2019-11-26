<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The League Management Company has lifted the one-year suspension imposed on Sunshine Stars coach Kayode Julius.

Julius was banned by the LMC for attacking Lobi Stars goalkeeper Ospino Egbe during a warm-up session before the Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars at the Akure Township Stadium last season.

He is now free to return to the dugout after serving seven months of the one-year ban.

“Following Julius’ appeal and his exemplary behaviour, the remainder of his punishment which came into effect after Matchday 2 of the 2018/19 season is suspended with immediate effect,”reads a statement on the LMC website.

“The suspension of Sunshine Stars coach Kayode Julius has also come under review having served 7 months of the ban.”

Similarly, Sunshine Stars captain Sunday Abe six-match ban has been commuted to suspended sentence after he missed four matches as a result of suspension.

Also, the LMC has lifted the 12-match ban imposed on Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali.

Ali was banned following his unruly conduct at the end of Nigeria Professional Football League Super Six match between Kano Pillars and Rangers at the Agege Stadium last season.