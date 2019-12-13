<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara United on Wednesday, December 11 received a provisional approval to acquire Delta Force FC and play their home games at the Ilorin Township Stadium starting from MatchDay 8 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/20 season.

The League Management Company (LMC) also approved the change of name of Akwa Starlets to Dakkada International FC of Uyo following their full compliance with requirements for change of name.

In a letter to the Management of Kwara United, the club was issued three conditions to meet in order to receive full approval for the takeover of Delta Force FC and transfer of operational base from Asaba in Delta State to Ilorin in Kwara State.

The letter signed by the LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar and dated December 11, 2019 was a response to letters from Delta Force dated November 27, 2019 and from Kwara United dated November 29, 2019 which separately notified the LMC of the takeover agreement entered into by both clubs.

In conditionally granting approval to Kwara United, the LMC stated that the club must provide the following documents:

— Letter of undertaking from the owners of Kwara United FC to pay the salaries of players and officials as well as other operational expenses of the club as at when due

— A sworn declaration by Kwara United FC to comply with all the rules and regulations applicable to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and statutes of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

— Letter of undertaking from Kwara United FC to respect the existing contracts of all players whose services are transferred from Delta Force to Kwara United.

— In closing the letter, the LMC also informed the club that there shall be costs payable for change of name and for the change of NPFL branding materials which shall be paid on fulfillment of the stated requirements.

In a related development, the LMC has written to notify all NPFL clubs that the club formally known as Akwa Starlets is now to be known and addressed as Dakkada International FC in all matches and activities of the league.

The approval letter dated December 11 and also signed by Abubakar read in part, “this is to inform you that Dakkada International FC has complied with all requirements for change of name of Akwa Starlets”.

Following an application to the LMC for a change of name at the start of the season, the Management of the Uyo-based club was advised by the LMC to complete the process of change of name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and also meet all other statutory requirements in line with the nation’s Company and Allied Matters Act.