The Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, has expressed shock at the accident involving players of Rangers International on Sunday morning, killing one.

Newsmen report that the accident led to the death of the Enugu-based clubside’s striker and CHAN Eagles International, Ifeanyi George.

A statement by the LMC said Dikko, who contacted the club on getting the report of the accident, commiserated with the Club Management, team members and Rangers fans as well as the player’s immediate family.

“We sympathise with the club at this trying time and pray for the repose of his soul and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery,” the LMC Chairman was quoted as telling the club’s team manager, Amobi Ezeaku, and Coach Salisu Yusuf on phone.





He urged all Nigeria Professional Football League stakeholders to take all necessary precaution to stay safe amidst the growing Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is instructive that we should as much as is possible limit our movements, restrict social contacts and adhere to health protocols set out by relevant global, national and state agencies for the containment of COVID-19,” Dikko appealed.

George, according to the Rangers Media Officer, Nobert Okoli, died on the spot after the vehicle he was traveling in with a teammate ran into a stationery articulated vehicle on Agbor-Benin Road.

The player was said to be returning to Lagos to spend the break announced by the club following the suspension of NPFL matches.

The LMC said it was in contact with the club as it awaited further details about the incident.