LMC chief Shehu Dikko has told the management of Katsina United to stick to the terms of the condition given before the close door on match days will be lifted for fans.

Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa has pleaded to the LMC to reconsider their stand on the ban and uplift it for the fans.

Speaking to newsmen, Dikko disclosed the criteria for the ban and urged the management of the affected clubs to abide by the rules of the league and they will be fine, he stated.





”Well, at least the club has accepted the punishment, and it’s not about how long because we didn’t give any numbers of matches,

”We asked for some certain steps to be taken and issue out instructions to be followed, If they comply to the instructions, the ban will be lifted immediately,

”The rivalry between Katsina and Kano pillars is an issue of two brothers and we are trying to resolve it the way it should be, ” Dikko said.