The League Management Company (LMC) has approved the change of name of Akwa Starlets to Dakkada International FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to a letter signed by LMC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar and addressed to all NPFL clubs, the approval was given after the club complied with LMC requirements.

“The League Management Company (LMC) hereby approves the change of name, the club will henceforth be known and addressed as Dakkada International FC in all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches and activities,” the letter read.

Enyimba will be the first opponent to face the third-placed Dakkada Int’l FC on Sunday when the two sides meet in a Match Day Eight fixture in Uyo.

Meanwhile, LMC have given provisional approval for Delta Force to be changed to Kwara United in the NPFL.

The LMC also approved the Ilorin Township Stadium as the venue for Kwara United home games this season.

Kwara United started the season in the Nigeria National League (NNL) where they defeated Gombe United in their first game before acquiring the NPFL status of Delta Force.