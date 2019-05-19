<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced changes in the dates for the last set of fixtures in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) abridged season.

Already, 20 matchdays have been played and there are two remaining to determine the teams that will feature in the season-ending Super Six and to also identify the eight teams that would be relegated.

The eventual champions of the league will be determined from the Super Six.

With the bulk of Matchday 20 fixtures taking place on Thursday across the country, the LMC via its official Twitter handle has announced that Matchday 21 fixtures will now be played on Monday (May 20) instead of Sunday when games are often played.

The LMC also announced that the last games of the regular season will be played on Sunday, May 26.

The dates and venues for the Super Six are yet to be confirmed by the LMC.

Rangers and Akwa United have also secured their place in the playoff, while Remo Stars and Yobe Desert Stars have been relegated to the Nigeria National League.