The 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season could kick off on October 16, 2019, according to feelers from the League Management Company (LMC).

Newsmen understand that memos have been dispatched to the 20 clubs that would take part in the NPFL by the LMC as regards the new season possible kick off date.

The league body had earlier issued similar memo, proposing September 22 for the new season start. But logistic reasons, including players registration, documentation, amongst others rendered that date infeasible.

“There is a new memo we have received from LMC purporting October 16 as new season kickoff date,” an official of NPFL club told newsmen.

“We just hope that it it becomes realistic. Our players will be traveling to Ijebu Ode for the Ahlan Cup preseason tournament.

“The tournament starts on October 4 and ends on 10. We hope that October 16 is realistic so that we can start the season with the form from the preseason tournament.”