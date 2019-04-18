Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that they would need to defend together as a unit against Lionel Messi, when they do battle with Barcelona for a place in the Champions League final.
The Reds secured their spot in the final four with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto on Wednesday night, after Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Van Dijk all scored.
Messi produced a mesmeric performance on Tuesday evening, inspiring Barcelona to a 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United, with a first-half brace at the Nou Camp.
Asked how he plans to stop Messi following Liverpool’s defeat of Porto, Van Dijk told Viasport Fotball: “I don’t know, we’ll see. It’s going to be a great match-up for all of us.
“Obviously we’re very happy to be in the semi-final again and that’s the only thing I can say.
“It’s about doing it all together, it’s never 1 vs 1, it’s never just me against a particular striker.
“It’s always us against everyone and I think that’s the only way we can defend well.
“And it’s going to be very hard and I think he’s the best player in the world but we’ll see.”