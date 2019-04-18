<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that they would need to defend together as a unit against Lionel Messi, when they do battle with Barcelona for a place in the Champions League final.

The Reds secured their spot in the final four with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto on Wednesday night, after Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Van Dijk all scored.

Messi produced a mesmeric performance on Tuesday evening, inspiring Barcelona to a 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United, with a first-half brace at the Nou Camp.

Asked how he plans to stop Messi following Liverpool’s defeat of Porto, Van Dijk told Viasport Fotball: “I don’t know, we’ll see. It’s going to be a great match-up for all of us.

“Obviously we’re very happy to be in the semi-final again and that’s the only thing I can say.

“It’s about doing it all together, it’s never 1 vs 1, it’s never just me against a particular striker.

“It’s always us against everyone and I think that’s the only way we can defend well.

“And it’s going to be very hard and I think he’s the best player in the world but we’ll see.”