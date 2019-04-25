<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will be crowned PFA Player of the Year which will be announced today.

The Dutch international who has been solid for the Reds in defence this season edged Raheem Sterling to the award.

The award was set to be announced on Thursday but the winner has now been leaked.

According to the Daily Mail, van Dijk won the award.

His victory will be announced on Thursday but ‘the Liverpool centre-half has won the backing of his fellow professionals for his outstanding contribution in the best defence in the Premier League this season.’

As a result of Van Dijk’s win, the award will remain in Liverpool after Mohamed Salah’s recognition last season.

Now, Van Dijk will be hoping for a Premier League medal and/or Champions League medal to go with his award.