Virgil van Dijk wants to see Liverpool push on from their Champions League success by challenging for more trophies next season.

Liverpool secured their first trophy since 2012 by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds were close to a drought-breaking Premier League title, but fell just short to Manchester City despite securing 97 points.

Van Dijk, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, hopes the win in Europe can lead to even further success for Liverpool.

“It’s not like we’re going away,” the star centre-back told UK newspapers.

“In July it starts again. We’re going to try everything we can to be challenging for the title, challenging for the Champions League but also for the cups.

“We definitely want to have these nights more often.”

Despite an incredible season, Liverpool went into the decider against Spurs at risk of finishing the campaign without a trophy.

Van Dijk, 27, said there was no doubt his team deserved some silverware this season.

“If we didn’t get anything this season we would definitely have been disappointed because of the way we played throughout the whole season. We deserved something,” he said.

“But to be able to win the Champions League, the biggest club competition in football, is something special.

“To write history for this group of players, the staff, all the fans, and everyone who was involved, is something to be proud of.”