The chairman of the FA has told the Premier League that he does not believe the 2019/20 domestic season can be completed.

That’s according to The Times, who report that FA chief Greg Clarke attended the Premier League meeting in London on Friday at which the decision was made to suspend all English professional football until April 3 due to the threat of coronavirus.

Clarke is said to have told Premier League bosses he doesn’t think it is “feasible” that the season will be completed.

Government guidance suggests that coronavirus will not peak in the United Kingdom until mid-June and Clarke reportedly believes that it will be impossible for the remaining fixtures to go ahead without causing severe disruption to the calendar.





Premier League chief Richard Masters is understood to have revealed that the temporary suspension of the season will at least give English football’s decision makers time to come up with a potential solution, but there is no guarantee football will be able to resume in April.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and there are suggestions they could be crowned champions whether the season is able to finish or not.

The Times report that not completing the season could cost the Premier League as much as £750m in television revenue.

When Uefa competitions are also factored in, that figure could reportedly grow into the billions.