The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has told La Derniere Heure that he is holding talks with Napoli over a transfer to Italy.

The arrival of Alisson from Roma means Mignolet’s game time at Liverpool will be severely limited, having been demoted as No. 1 for Loris Karius partway through last season.

Mignolet, 30, is seeking regular action this term, with his representatives holding discussions with Napoli, who are on the hunt for a goalkeeper after summer signing Alex Meret suffered an injury.

“We’re talking, but there’s no agreement,” Mignolet’s agent, Nico Vaessen said. “It’s in the interest of the club to find a solution.

“Liverpool want to keep him, but he wants to and must play. He deserves to play in a great team.

“For them [Napoli], Simon represents the best option in terms of quality, but there’s also the financial aspect.”

Any move to Italy — whether permanent or on loan — would need to be completed prior to the close of the Serie A transfer window 8 p.m. CET on Friday.

Mignolet is now back training at Liverpool after receiving an extended break for being part of the Belgium squad that reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

He was not part of the matchday squad for Liverpool’s Premier League opener with West Ham United on Sunday, although Vaessen said “it’s because he started training later.”

Meanwhile, Fabinho said he is adjusting well to the new demands of playing for Liverpool.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder joined from Monaco in May in a deal worth €50 million and was present for Liverpool’s preseason right from the start.

He is awaiting his competitive Liverpool debut after being an unused substitute for Sunday’s 4-0 win over West Ham, having battled a minor injury and illness in the buildup.

“I think my performances have been good,” he told Premier League Productions. “It’s a different playing style than at Monaco — there were two of us in midfield there and here at Liverpool there’s three.

“My midfield partners have given me guidance and assistance, as have the defence. I knew [my role] would change and I feel I’ve adapted well.

“You seek guidance and help from the players around you and that has worked really well up until now.”