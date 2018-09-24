Mohamed Salah beat Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the FIFA Puskas award.

The Liverpool forward scooped the award, which goes to the player who is deemed to have scored the most aesthetically pleasing goal in world football over the previous year.

Salah’s effort in the Merseyside derby, in which he weaved through multiple Everton defenders before curling the ball into the top corner, was judged to come out on top.

Gareth Bale’s overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final was also a contender for the award, along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s similarly acrobatic effort against his now current club Juventus.

Liverpool took to social media to congratulate their Egyptian star, while releasing a video showing every angle of his Merseyside derby strike.