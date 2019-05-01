<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for April.

The 26-year-old scored four league goals and provided an assist in the month under review, including his brace against Huddersfield Town last time out.

Salah now leads the Premier League goalscorers’ chart with 21 goals and has 25 strikes in all competitions.

His performances helped Jurgen Klopp’s men keep pace with rivals Manchester City for the top-flight title.

Salah will compete with teammate Jordan Henderson, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, Southampton’s Shane Long, Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, Burnley’s Chris Wood and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Salah will hope to replicate these sterling performances for Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs are in Group A alongside DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.