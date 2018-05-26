Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was in tears as he was forced to come off injured in the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday, and Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal soon followed him into the tunnel.

Salah was substituted in the 29th minute after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder following an earlier duel with Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian tried to continue but went down to the turf once again four minutes later in obvious pain and pointing to his left shoulder, before he was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Initial reports from the stadium said Salah had a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Real Madrid also lost a player a few minutes later as Carvajal pulled up injured and was replaced by Nacho Fernandez.

Carvajal appeared to aggravate his hamstring while trying to backheel the ball up the right wing to Cristiano Ronaldo on the overlap.

The right-back was also forced to leave the 2016 Champions League final after picking up a similar-looking leg injury early in the second half.

Salah has emerged as a top contender to rival Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or and other player of the year awards after scoring 44 goals in all competitions this season.

He is far and away the biggest star in Egypt and key to the country’s hopes at the World Cup, which begins in less than three weeks.

Carvajal is also an important figure in Spain’s back line and was set to start in Russia this summer.