Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named as the winner of the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The 27-year-old was in a terrific form for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing an assist to help Jurgen Klopp’s men win all their league games last month.

The Senegal international’s scintillating performances helped the Anfield outfit further extend their lead on the Premier League table.

Mane beat off competitions from Leicester City’s duo of Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez and Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset to knick the award.

The forward has now won the individual accolade three times since joining Liverpool, having clinched it in August 2017 and March 2019.

Mane, who has nine Premier League goals this season, will hope to continue the impressive form when the Reds take on Watford on Saturday.

