



Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has reportedly suffered a broken thumb while on international duty with Senegal.

Images have emerged of the 26-year-old with a bandage on his left hand, coupled with an X-ray of the alleged injury.

Liverpool return to action on Saturday in the Premier League against Huddersfield.

Sadio Mane has broken this left thumb in training with Senegal national team, his injury could get worse if he played. He's expected to miss the game vs. Sudan and Liverpool's clash against Huddersfield in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/U8weZuucy7 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

Mo Salah suffered a muscle injury while playing for Egypt, while Virgil van Dijk aggravated a previously sustained rib injury during the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Germany last Saturday.

Both players have been called back to Liverpool as a result so the club can monitor their fitness, although Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman claims Van Dijk will be fine for Saturday’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The medical staff of the Dutch national team spoke to the medical staff of Liverpool and made the decision that he was playing only the Germany game and then after back to Liverpool,” said Koeman.

“He is ready to play next weekend.”