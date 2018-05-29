Striker Roberto Firmino has decided to join Brazil’s squad in London for pre-World Cup training earlier than planned.

Liverpool forward Firmino arrived at Tottenham’s training centre late on Monday and took fitness tests on Tuesday.

“I had two more days to stay home, but I decided to come early and start now,” Firmino told the Brazilian Football Confederation website.

Firmino was excused from training until Wednesday after Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Madrid’s Casemiro and Marcelo plan to arrive in London on Wednesday as scheduled.

Firmino has challenged Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who is is returning from injury, for a place in the team after a strong season with Liverpool.