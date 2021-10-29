Liverpool’s plan for Mo Salah’s contract extension

Mohamed Salah’s contract finishes in June 2023, the ‘Reds’ are working towards reaching an agreement with the Egyptian star. Salah will become Liverpool’s best-paid player.

Liverpool wants to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract as soon as possible. The ‘Reds’ want to make the Egyptian star the best-paid player on the squad.

According to reports in England, Salah will receive a gigantic signing bonus to make his salary not as big on paper and not break Liverpool’s salary scheme.

The forward will pass Van Dijk, who gets paid 14 million a season. Liverpool knows the winger needs to be at the top of the salary pyramid.

Salah’s contract extension is Liverpool’s priority at the moment following Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Fabinho’s contract extensions.