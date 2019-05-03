<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita has a high-grade adductor injury and will be out for two months and as such, would miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Keita was taken off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Uefa Championship League semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

The midfielder sustained a knock after being hauled down by Ivan Rakitic. However, he continued to play before he eventually had to be taken off.

“It was really unlucky. Bad news. High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least 2 months,” Klopp told the press.

“Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice.”