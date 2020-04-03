<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool have put all contract talks and recruitment plans on hold due to the ongoing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and there have been persistent reports about the Germany international having a £51million release clause that had to be activated by a certain date in April.

Werner is hugely admired by Liverpool and he has spoken favourably on a number of occasions in recent months about their team – and manager Jurgen Klopp – but any ambitions he has of securing a move to England will have to be placed on hold.





With no indication as to what will happen with the summer transfer window and the ongoing insecurities, Liverpool are not actively working on any deals to bolster and refresh their squad – and will only resume once there is clarity.

Similar sentiments apply to negotiating deals with any members of the current playing staff.

Liverpool completed a raft of contract extensions over the last 12 months, including new deals for Klopp and James Milner in December, but a pressing issue has been the future of Gini Wijnaldum.