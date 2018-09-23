Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has suffered ankle ligament damage while on loan at Hertha Berlin.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 72nd minute of Hertha’s 4-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday with the injury.

Grujic, who has made four appearances since his season-long loan move from Anfield, will remain with Hertha despite sustaining the problem.

“Marko has managed to make a significant difference to our game in the short time he has been with us, which is why the loss for him personally and for us is very, very bitter,” Hertha general manager Michael Preetz said.

“Now we will look after him and help him, so that he can play that role as soon as possible.”

Prior to joining Hertha in August, Grujic signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool.

Grujic, capped eight times by Serbia, spent last season on loan at Cardiff, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.