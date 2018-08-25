Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

Karius has not played a competitive game for the Reds since committing two errors in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

The German, 25, has made 49 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Mainz in 2016.

“Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell,” said a statement on Liverpool’s website.

Besiktas finished fourth in Turkey’s top flight last season, four points behind champions Galatasaray, but are top of the table after winning their opening two league games this season.

They are also competing in the qualifying stages of the Europa League.

Karius apologised after Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real on 26 May.

“I know I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down,” said a message from Karius on social media.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later said Karius was “100%” affected by a concussion during the match in Kiev.