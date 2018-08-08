Loris Karius has thanked Liverpool fans for their support after he was applauded in his first appearance at Anfield after a turbulent few months.

Liverpool supporters largely blamed May’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Karius’ errors, and the German goalkeeper also struggled in preseason friendlies this summer against Tranmere Rovers and Borussia Dortmund.

Karius has lost his role as Liverpool No. 1 to new signing Alisson, but after coming on to the pitch in Tuesday’s friendly against Torino, the home fans applauded his entrance.

Karius noted his appreciation of the moment on Twitter on Wednesday:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Karius’ warm reception would be a boost to the club’s entire goalkeeping cadre.

“It helps everybody,” he told Liverpool’s website. “I was not surprised, to be honest, but as a human being I was hoping for it, that it would be like this.

“I loved it, to be honest. Is it possible being different in a really hard world? Yes, I think it is possible. We showed tonight a really nice face and I liked it.

“It helps not only Loris, it helps Alisson as well, that you can see this is a very special place. It was a really big gesture.”