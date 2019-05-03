<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jurgen Klopp was amused to learn that there is the possibility Liverpool could face Manchester City in a play-off for the Premier League title.

If both the Reds and City finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored, a final match would be required to decide the destination of the trophy.

Klopp’s men are one point behind, while their goal difference is four worse off. They have also netted six times fewer than the champions.

A remarkable turn of events would be required for the play-off to come to pass and that was reflected in the jovial nature of Klopp’s response when the question was put to him.

However, he suggested such a fixture would be fitting in a season where both teams have been in imperious form.

Klopp said: “How is that possible? If we have exactly the same goal difference? We need to score five more goals than City? Yeah, wow.

“Will it be between the last game and the FA Cup final or after that?

“It would fit to the season actually to make a big showdown of it. High noon, 12 o’clock somewhere. It would be cool, but I don’t think it’s too likely.”

Liverpool go to Newcastle United on Saturday, before City host Leicester City two days later.