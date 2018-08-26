Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he does not care about criticisms regarding the transfer fee paid for Alisson.

The Brazil international joined from Roma in July in a deal that could be worth up to £66.8 million — a world record fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

Klopp was dismissive of the importance of the amount of money spent on Alisson.

“Was there criticism in England? I thought in England you got this [a pat on the back] for spending big,” Klopp said. “I couldn’t be less interested in that by the way. We did it because we were convinced.

“We didn’t make the price. We only wanted a good player and the owners gave us the opportunity to do so.”

Alisson brought Anfield to its feet in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Brighton when he chipped the ball over the leg of Anthony Knockaert when under pressure, but Klopp admitted that was a nervous moment.

“That’s not too cool for a manager. If it works then it’s cool,” Klopp said. “I had a few centre-halves who were able to do things a centre-half should not do, like Mats Hummels [at Borussia Dortmund] constantly doing things which made no sense but he was really good in there.

“Alisson is obviously a goalkeeper who can play football, which is good. He’s confident enough to do it. He didn’t do it for showing off, he did it to sort the situation.

“He has a nice level of confidence, so he uses that. I like the save from the header more than the chip, but the chip was the right thing to do in that situation.”