Jurgen Klopp has said he has sympathy for Mohamed Salah after his poor performance in Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea, and that he is working hard to return to form.

Salah was substituted after 66 minutes for Xherdan Shaqiri following a frustrating game which saw him pass up several chances, and Klopp said it was not the forward’s day.

“It was tactical, he was not injured,” he said. “It was not Mo’s best game of his career, 100 percent.

“But coming in a game like this, constantly in situations like he comes in, that makes a world-class player. You fail, you miss, whatever, that happens. No problem with that.

“But I want him so that he wants to be decisive, to score in these situations. You could see the first ball he missed a bit it was not in the right position, and the next ball he passed! Why? He could have shot.

“It’s like riding a bike. It’s not that you wake up in the morning and you can’t finish and you can’t ride a bike any more. That’s how it is. You need to work for these moments when it’s clicking. That’s the period he’s in, no problem with that.”

Daniel Sturridge scored Liverpool’s equaliser with a curling effort from 25 yards, overtaking Salah in goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring four to Salah’s three.