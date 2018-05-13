Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool had “a nearly perfect season” as they thrashed Brighton 4-0 to ensure Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League on 75 points, ending up five points above Chelsea for the final qualification spot, though their most important game is still to come against Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League final on May 26.

And Klopp said securing the top-four finish meant Liverpool had accomplished their Premier League goal for the season.

“What the boys did this season was unbelievable,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We missed Adam Lallana for the whole year and I can’t believe we have achieved this without him.

“I’m really proud of the boys, a nearly perfect season. We had no chance to challenge Man City so the only thing you can go for is a Champions League spot. It is a big thing.”

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said recently that he expects Liverpool to challenge for the title next season, and Klopp said his side had taken “a big step” towards making that a possibility.

“Congratulations to Man City, it is incredible to get 100 points, thoroughly deserved,” Klopp said. “We need more consistency to challenge and a little bit more luck with injuries.

“But we have got a lot of experience from this season. We have matured and we will do that again. In our good moments it is not easy to play better football. We will add to the squad, we need more players but I’m a big believer in developing the team. These boys made a big step.”

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s opener to give him 32 league goals on the season, giving him the Golden Boot and the Premier League record for most tallies in a 38-game season.

Goals from Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke — his first for Liverpool — and Andy Robertson followed amid a jovial atmosphere at Anfield.

“We had a few more chances today, it’s fantastic that Mo Salah could break the record and Dom and Robertson could score,” Klopp said. “It’s hard to be a young player in this fantastic side, Solanke has struggled a bit but he has shown up today. I’m really happy for him.

“When everyone tells you you are fantastic all season it is hard to stay on track so I am pleased with Mo Salah.”