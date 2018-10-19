



Jurgen Klopp has once again slammed the UEFA Nations League as he believes there is too much football at international level.

Klopp described the new competition as “senseless” prior to the recent international break and elaborated on his opinion at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all handed the Liverpool manager injury scares in the last week when they were away with their respective national teams, although only Netherlands defender Van Dijk played in the Nations League..

“Do you want opera every night or every two months?” Klopp said. “I like big competitions, but at some point everyone has to step back.

“Nations League is a good idea, but do it in another sport because in football there is no space for it.

“I may as well have said it to the coffee machine. No one is interested.”