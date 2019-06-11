<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool’s Cameroonian defender Joel Matip has opened the door for a return to the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old represented German club Schalke 04 from his youth years until 2016 when he joined Liverpool on a free transfer.

Matip has recently played a key role in the Reds winning their sixth UEFA Champions League title, forming a solid central defensive axis with Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk.

However, there are question marks over the African player’s future at Anfield, with doubts as to whether he will commit to a new deal. His current contract with the Premier League giants expires at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Asked about the prospect of returning to Germany, Matip stated: “In football, nothing is impossible. Currently I have [had] two years contract with the Reds. After initial difficulties and injuries, I feel comfortable in Liverpool now.”

Regarding Schalke, Matip says: “There is still a lot of room for Schalke in my heart. That never stops. Accordingly, my worries about this club were very big. I try to watch every single game on TV. It can only get better for the new season.”

Matip, after a falling out with the Cameroon national team, will not represent the Indomitable Lions at the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.