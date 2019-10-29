<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be out of action for six weeks owing to a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with the injury lately and missed the Reds’ Premier League victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Matip was thought to be ready to return to action for their League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday, however, he suffered a setback during his recovery and could be sidelined until December according to Evening Standard.

Matip has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season, forging a fine partnership with Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

The defender has made 10 appearances, helping the Reds keep three clean sheets and capping his impressive defensive showings with two goals.

For his outstanding displays, Matip won the September Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Month award.

Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will vie for a position as Van Dijk’s partner s Liverpool hope to continue their quest to extend their lead in the Premier League table.