Liverpool have announced that midfielder Herbie Kane has joined Championship side Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season.
Kane, a product of the Reds’ youth setup, made two senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first team in the Carabao Cup this season, coming on for his debut as a substitute against MK Dons in September.
The 21-year-old now moved on to Grant McCann’s Tigers for the second half of the 2019-20 term, with his new side chasing promotion to the Premier League as they currently sit ninth in England’s second tier.
