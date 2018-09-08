Fabinho has said he is now ready to make his first Premier League appearance since joining Liverpool.

The Brazilian completed a £44 million switch from Monaco early on in the transfer window — just days after the Champions League final — but, despite having time to settle in and featuring regularly in preseason, he is yet to make a single appearance in the league.

Fabinho was named on the substitutes’ bench for the win over West Ham on the opening weekend of the season, but did not make any of the subsequent three matchday squads.

“My start has been good, a good adaptation,” Fabinho told Globo Esporte. “The preseason was very good, we had nine friendlies and I played nine.

“It was good to play against English teams to see what the rhythm, the intensity and the physique is like. I am adapting to the team’s style of play. The more experienced players have helped me — the technical team as well.

“Me and my wife like the city, we already have a home. [Roberto] Firmino is being a great guy, his family has given good support to me and Alisson.

“It’s been fine. Having Brazilians in the team helps. Now it’s really about making my debut. I’m fine, training well and prepared.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp last week said Fabinho “needs time to adapt” before making his bow in English football.

Fabinho started his career as a right-back with Real Madrid before being transformed into a central midfielder under Leonardo Jardim at Monaco. And, though he insists he does not mind where he plays, the Brazilian said he feels the switch may have been an important factor in not making Tite’s World Cup squad.

“Having played as a central midfielder in the past two seasons with Monaco may have made it harder for me to play at the World Cup,” he added.