Liverpool striker Danny Ings is set to leave the club this summer in order to secure first-team football.

Ings has had a wretched time with knee injuries since joining the Reds from Burnley for £8m in 2015.

Although he still has two seasons left on his contract, the 25-year-old has reached an agreement with Jurgen Klopp that will allow him to leave ahead of the new season.

Klopp wants Ings to stay but won’t demand a prohibitive transfer fee.

Ings ruptured cruciate ligaments in October 2015, then suffered cartilage damage the following year.

These serious setback have restricted him to 14 Premier League appearances over the past three seasons.

He did return for the final two months of last season but despite making substitute appearances in both the quarter and semi-finals of the Champions League, did not make the bench for last month’s final defeat by Real Madrid.

Ings, who has one England caps and scored 43 goals in 130 appearances for Burnley, has been working with a personal fitness trainer throughout the summer.