Current Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a surprise marquee candidate for the A-League with Brisbane Roar shaping as his most likely destination.

The 29-year-old attacker has featured mainly as a substitute for the Reds this season scoring twice in the league as they look to fend off Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Having been hampered by injuries in recent years, Fox Sports Executive Producer Murray Shaw revealed Sturridge has been previously offered to A-League clubs with Robbie Fowler’s arrival in Brisbane sparking speculation that could be enough to bring the Englishman to Australia.

“One name I will throw up, and I know this player has already been offered to several A-League clubs already, is Daniel Sturridge,” Shaw said on the Fox Football Podcast.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the phone call is made from Robbie Fowler to bring someone like Daniel Sturridge down as a marquee next season.”

While now at Liverpool, Sturridge began his career with City before moving to Chelsea where he won the Premier League in 2010 and Champions League in 2012.

Sturridge spent some of last season on loan with West Brom and is off contract with Liverpool at season’s end.

Fowler has made no secret of his plans to look to the UK for players to bring to Brisbane but stressed it’s easier said than done.

“Finding a player is not hard but it’s getting them here,” Fowler told Fox Sports.

“You’ve got to sell them the dream if you like. Come over here and play football in a lovely part of the world but come and play here for the right reasons – don’t be coming here for a holiday.

“Regardless of what level or age you’re at, you’ve still got to come here and be as good as you can be.”