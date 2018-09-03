Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has been appointed Scotland’s new captain.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish had been yet to make a permanent appointment since taking over, following Scott Brown’s retirement earlier this year.

But Robertson is set to lead the team in their friendly against World Cup semi-finalists Belgium on Friday and in their first UEFA Nations League match against Albania on September 10.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Scotland in 2014 as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Poland.

Robertson has since established himself as a key player in the national team, as well as at club level.

He made 30 appearances for Liverpool last season following a £10m move from Hull and has started all four of their Premier League games in the new 2018-19 campaign.