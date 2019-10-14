<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker aimed a sly dig at Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi for always having the better side of the Argentine skipper most times.

Alisson was voted goalkeeper of the year at the Best FIFA awards last month having guided Liverpool to the win Champions League and Brazil to the Copa America title and in the process defeating Messi’s Barcelona and Argentina.

The Liverpool goalkeeper stopped Messi in the semifinals of Champions League and the Copa America and Alisson was also part of the Roma team that eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League the previous campaign.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “The truth is that Messi played very well in the first leg in Barcelona (against Liverpool) and scored two goals, but in the return, I managed to stop him in some important moments.

“Messi is one of the best players in football history, but I don’t think only of duels with him. Both Barcelona and Argentina are two very good teams that have high-quality players.

“Luckily, in the last three matches I have been able to overcome him, but the merits are of the whole team: Roma, Liverpool, and Brazil.”