Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says he is making progress on his long-term knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain injured his knee during Liverpool’s Champions League semifinal with Roma in April and, although he underwent successful surgery shortly afterward, he is expected to miss most if not all of the 2018-19 season.

“It is a very serious injury,” the 25-year-old told Sky Sports. “It can happen to any of us at any time and that’s obviously something that’s never easy to deal with and get over.

“I’m trying to stay positive, that’s the sort of character I am. I feel that’s the best way to move things forward.

“I’m in good spirits and I’m progressing for sure.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury ruled him out of England’s 2018 World Cup campaign. The former Arsenal midfielder admitted it was hard to watch from afar as his teammates reached the semifinals in Russia.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say it was easy,” he said at Wembley during England’s UEFA Nations League loss to Spain on Saturday. “It was really difficult.

“Obviously I had a realistic chance to be playing and definitely to be there, so that was obviously not easy.

“But at the same time I went into England fan mode. You can’t not get excited.

“As the games were going on and I was seeing a lot of my friends out there doing so well, it was great to see.

“I was so excited for them and I got fully into the spirit. I was gutted at the end when we got so close.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in July “it will be a bonus” if Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to first-team action this season.