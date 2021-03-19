



Liverpool are monitoring Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Gazzetta dello Sport says Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bastoni alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It’s emerged Bastoni is a player the Reds are keeping a close eye on.





The report claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in a summer move for his services, and would have no problem paying a fee in the region of £43million in order to tempt him away from the San Siro.

However, the same report claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in Bastoni.