Liverpool are monitoring Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.
Gazzetta dello Sport says Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bastoni alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
It’s emerged Bastoni is a player the Reds are keeping a close eye on.
The report claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in a summer move for his services, and would have no problem paying a fee in the region of £43million in order to tempt him away from the San Siro.
However, the same report claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in Bastoni.
Get more stories like this on Twitter