Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been hit with an FA suspension that will seem him unavailable for domestic club football for a period of 14 days after a video emerged of him mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

An FA statement read: “Harvey Elliott has been suspended from playing in all domestic club football for a period of 14 days, running up to and including 24 October 2019, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and providing a public apology.

“Language and/or behaviour in the video breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was abusive and/or insulting, and constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference to a disability.

“The Liverpool FC winger must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a £350 fine.”

