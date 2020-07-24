



According to Guardian journalist and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are working to extend the contract of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international has just a year left on his current contract at Anfield, and he is the only key player who is yet to sign a lucrative, long-term deal.





Both parties haven’t been able to reach an agreement but one is expected going forward as Liverpool can’t afford to lose him for free next summer.

Wijnaldum, 29, has featured in 36 Premier League games this term, weighing in with four goals, and his ability to link defence with attack has been crucial to the Reds’ successful campaign.