Former Liverpool winger Nabil El Zhar has joined Qatari side Al Ahli on a two-year deal from Spanish club Leganes.

The 32-year-old spent five years with Liverpool between 2006-2011, including a loan spell with Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki.

In August 2011, the winger moved to Spain, where he featured for LaLiga sides Levante, Las Palmas and Leganes.

Last season, the forward made 27 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers and scored four goals to help his side finish in 13th place on the table.

Having reached personal terms with the Brigadier, he has penned a deal that will keep him at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium until 2021.

On the international scene, Nabil El Zhar was not selected for Morocco’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group D along with Ivory Coast, South Africa and Namibia.