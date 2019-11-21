<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool should look at taking advantage of the uncertainty at Tottenham by considering raids on Jose Mourinho’s new squad for Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, says Steve Nicol.

The former Reds defender is dealing in a dream transfer scenario.

It is highly unlikely that Spurs would agree to part with two prized assets any time soon, especially when offloading to a Premier League rival.

Questions are, however, being asked of future business at Spurs in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure and subsequent appointment of Mourinho.

It could be that the Portuguese delivers considerable success, as he previously has done at Chelsea, with everybody pulling in the same direction.

If things go the other way, then Nicol has suggested that Liverpool should be among those looking to cherry-pick the best talent on the books of a domestic foe.

He told ESPN FC when quizzed on who he would take to Anfield from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: “I was thinking about [Kane]

“Would I have Harry Kane or would I have [Roberto] Firmino? That’s a tough question that isn’t it.

“Given the choice, I’d rather have my centre-forward be a goalscorer, so I would have to go with Kane. It’s a tough one.

“Who else would you take right now? [Jan] Vertonghen and [Toby] Alderweireld are having a shocker.

“You’re not having [Davinson] Sanchez, you’re not having [Juan] Foyth.

“[Son] would be fantastic to be able to… listen, put it this way, no offence to Divock Origi but I would prefer to bring Son on than Divock Origi. I’m not a huge fan of [Lucas] Moura.”

Nicol is not the first former Liverpool star to suggest that Kane should be in the thoughts of those at Anfield, even if it would require a record-breaking fee to prise him from Tottenham.

Ex-Reds midfielder Danny Murphy told talkSPORT recently: “Would Liverpool and City fans take Harry Kane now?

“I think Harry Kane would get in Liverpool’s team ahead of Firmino, because I think he’d score more goals. I love Firmino but he’s not Harry Kane.

“What would he cost? That’s another question. Because you’ve got FFP as well. It could be a world record.”