Liverpool and Tottenham have both been warned that they will have to pay through the roof to land Nigeria and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen.

The Premier League duo have both been linked with moves for Lille forward, after the 21-year-old’s excellent start to life in Ligue 1.

But the French outfit are extremely reluctant to sell their prized asset, and have put a massive €100million (£94m) price tag on the striker.

Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea were all said to be tracking the player ahead of the January transfer window, but were all priced out of moves for the Nigeria international.

Lille did sell top asset Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72m last summer, and Le10Sport claims they want at least £20m more to part company with Osimhen.

Osimhen cost just £11million in August, when Lille signed him from Belgian side Charleroi, and has scored 13 goals and added five assists in 27 league appearances this season.





He also scored Lille’s only goal in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea back in October.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in the hunt for new attacking recruits to ease the burden on his famed front three, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey also linked with moves to Anfield.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have finally identified the need to have back-up to injury-hit frontman Harry Kane, although the latest reports suggest that Osimhen could be a long-term replacement for the England skipper – who continues to be linked with a move to Juventus.

